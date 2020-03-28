Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tidal Basin Mission - DC National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    DC National Guard

    District of Columbia National Guard members mobilized to support multiple civilian agencies including the D.C. Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Metropolitan Police Department in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The DCNG Soldiers will provide support for medical screening, transportation, logistics and more as requested by the office of Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744772
    VIRIN: 200328-A-XU624-589
    Filename: DOD_107746231
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tidal Basin Mission - DC National Guard, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DCANG #KillTheVirus #COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT