Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal National Guard Medical Detachment assist state authorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard

    The California National Guard intensified its COVID-19 mission by sending its Medical Detachment into the San Francisco Bay Area to assist the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) at at COVID-19 facility

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 03.29.2020 11:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744765
    VIRIN: 200329-Z-WM549-041
    Filename: DOD_107746137
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: BURLINGAME, CA, US 
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal National Guard Medical Detachment assist state authorities, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    California National Guard
    Air Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES
    COVID19NationalGuard
    @californiastateguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT