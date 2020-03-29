The California National Guard intensified its COVID-19 mission by sending its Medical Detachment into the San Francisco Bay Area to assist the California Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) at at COVID-19 facility
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 11:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744765
|VIRIN:
|200329-Z-WM549-041
|Filename:
|DOD_107746137
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|BURLINGAME, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cal National Guard Medical Detachment assist state authorities, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT