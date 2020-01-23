A look inside the world of Travis Air Force Base, California firefighters and what they do to ensure they can respond to emergencies at any moment.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2020 07:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744754
|VIRIN:
|200123-F-YM354-001
|PIN:
|94535
|Filename:
|DOD_107746055
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Always ready to respond, by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT