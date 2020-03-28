Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida TAG Visits the Community-Based Testing Site at Hard Rock Stadium

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Air Force Major General James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, visited the community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, March 28th, to meet with the troops and tour the operation. This particular CBTS is a drive-through COVID-19 testing site which services local residents who are 65 years or older.

