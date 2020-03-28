Florida TAG Visits the Community-Based Testing Site at Hard Rock Stadium

Air Force Major General James Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, visited the community-based testing site (CBTS) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, March 28th, to meet with the troops and tour the operation. This particular CBTS is a drive-through COVID-19 testing site which services local residents who are 65 years or older.
