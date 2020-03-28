NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) –The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 28, 2020. Comfort is deploying in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)
|03.28.2020
|03.28.2020 18:33
|B-Roll
|744739
VIRIN: 200328-N-PW494-2001
|DOD_107745869
|00:02:01
|US
|4
|0
|0
|0
This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
