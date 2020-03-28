Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Departs Naval Station Norfolk

    03.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (March 28, 2020) –The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 28, 2020. Comfort is deploying in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joshua D. Sheppard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744739
    VIRIN: 200328-N-PW494-2001
    Filename: DOD_107745869
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Departs Naval Station Norfolk, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USNS Comfort
    Military Sealift Command
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    C2F
    USFF
    T-AH-20
    Commander U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    Navy Hospital Ships

