AZNG Assists in Restock of Pinal County Grocery Store

Service members of the Arizona National Guard assist in the restock of a grocery store in Pinal County, Ariz. on March 28, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard will continue to support Pinal County along with other counties in Arizona to with surge the logistical capability.