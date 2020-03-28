Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Assists in Restock of Pinal County Grocery Store

    GOLD CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members of the Arizona National Guard assist in the restock of a grocery store in Pinal County, Ariz. on March 28, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard will continue to support Pinal County along with other counties in Arizona to with surge the logistical capability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744733
    VIRIN: 200328-A-UE246-011
    Filename: DOD_107745786
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: GOLD CANYON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Assists in Restock of Pinal County Grocery Store, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

