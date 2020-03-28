Service members of the Arizona National Guard assist in the restock of a grocery store in Pinal County, Ariz. on March 28, 2020. Soldiers and Airmen of the Arizona National Guard will continue to support Pinal County along with other counties in Arizona to with surge the logistical capability.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744733
|VIRIN:
|200328-A-UE246-011
|Filename:
|DOD_107745786
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|GOLD CANYON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG Assists in Restock of Pinal County Grocery Store, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
