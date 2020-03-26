U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field
Operations, continues to process and inspect cargo following the implementation
of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the
Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 26, 2020.
This work, B-Roll - Mariposa Port of Entry Operations Following the Implementation of Title 42 USC 265, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
