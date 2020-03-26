Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll - Mariposa Port of Entry Operations Following the Implementation of Title 42 USC 265

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOGALES, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field 
    Operations, continues to process and inspect cargo following the implementation 
    of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the 
    Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, March 26, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744730
    VIRIN: 200326-H-AT513-001
    Filename: DOD_107745732
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: NOGALES, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Mariposa Port of Entry Operations Following the Implementation of Title 42 USC 265, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBP
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpcovid19
    Title 42
    USC 265

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT