    B-Roll - Otay Mesa Cargo Operations Following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265

    OTAY MESA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, continues to process and inspect cargo following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Commercial Inspection Facility near San Diego, Calif., March 27, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.28.2020 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744721
    VIRIN: 200327-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_107745666
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: OTAY MESA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll - Otay Mesa Cargo Operations Following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbpcovid19
    Title 42
    USC 265

