U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, continues to process and inspect cargo following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Commercial Inspection Facility near San Diego, Calif., March 27, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744721
|VIRIN:
|200327-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745666
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|OTAY MESA, CA, US
This work, B-Roll - Otay Mesa Cargo Operations Following the implementation of Title 42 USC 265, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
