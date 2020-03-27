200327-N-VI515-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2020) Video package of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as it prepares to pull in the Port of Los Angeles March 27. Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense’s missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 14:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744717
|VIRIN:
|200327-N-VI515-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745653
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PORT OF LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Pulls into the Port of Los Angeles, by PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT