HG20 Rock CO Squad Live-Fire b-roll

Soldiers from Charlie "Rock" Company, Task Force Cacti, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conducted a squad live-fire exercise March 24, 2020, at Camp Friendship, Korat, Thailand, as part of the Hanuman Guardian exercise. Our relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand remains one of our most important in Southeast Asia. The bilateral training of HG20 demonstrates the commitment of both countries to the long-standing US/Thai alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)