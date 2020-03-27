Alamo Wing Week in Review for March 27, 2020
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2020 00:08
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744692
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-OC928-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745446
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Alamo Wing Week in Review, by MSgt Kristian Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT