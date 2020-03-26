PSA Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic

Jason Martin, a registered nurse at the Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, explains new procedures regarding COVID-19 screening and testing during an interview on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Mar. 27.
|03.26.2020
|03.27.2020 23:05
|PSA
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
