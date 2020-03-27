**Customer experience and cart perspective footage**
Arizona National Guard service members package and deliver food to Maricopa County residents March 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.
This work, Guardsmen Continue to Serve St. Mary's Food Bank, by SSgt Kelly Greenwell
