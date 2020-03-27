Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen Continue to Serve St. Mary's Food Bank

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelly Greenwell 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    **Customer experience and cart perspective footage**
    Arizona National Guard service members package and deliver food to Maricopa County residents March 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744678
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-HO390-1001
    Filename: DOD_107745305
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

