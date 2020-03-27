Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    627th Hospital Center Arrives in Seattle, Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Preston Robinson 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    Soldiers assigned to the 627th Hospital Center from Ft. Carson, Colorado,
    arrive onto the Boeing Airfield in Seattle, Washington, to prepare for COVID-19 medical support operations in the state of Washington on March 27, 2020. DoD is providing FEMA with mission-enhancing support to increase their ability to protect the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 20:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744672
    VIRIN: 200327-A-WO320-1500
    Filename: DOD_107745280
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 627th Hospital Center Arrives in Seattle, Washington, by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seattle
    DoD
    Fort Carson
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    JBLM
    Washington
    HomelandDefense
    WorkingTogether
    WeHaveTheWatch
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    KILLTheVirus
    AllInThisTogether
    MissionPartners
    627th Combat Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT