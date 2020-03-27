Soldiers assigned to the 627th Hospital Center from Ft. Carson, Colorado,
arrive onto the Boeing Airfield in Seattle, Washington, to prepare for COVID-19 medical support operations in the state of Washington on March 27, 2020. DoD is providing FEMA with mission-enhancing support to increase their ability to protect the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 20:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744672
|VIRIN:
|200327-A-WO320-1500
|Filename:
|DOD_107745280
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 627th Hospital Center Arrives in Seattle, Washington, by SPC Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
