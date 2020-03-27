Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HPCON Charlie Update

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter and Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Bomb Wing Base Commander Col. Michael Miller and Command CMSgt Joshua Swanger update Barksdale AFB on changes with HPCON Charlie due to COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 19:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744669
    VIRIN: 200327-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107745276
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPCON Charlie Update, by SrA Taylor Hunter and A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Health
    Update
    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Sanitize
    Team Barksdale
    COVID-19
    HPCON Charlie

