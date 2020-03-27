HPCON Charlie Update

2nd Bomb Wing Base Commander Col. Michael Miller and Command CMSgt Joshua Swanger update Barksdale AFB on changes with HPCON Charlie due to COVID-19.
|03.27.2020
|03.27.2020 19:19
|Video Productions
|744669
|200327-F-UO171-0001
|DOD_107745276
|00:02:59
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|0
|0
|0
|0
