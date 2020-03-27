Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Deputy Chaplain Message to the Force

    IL, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Sean McCollum 

    First Army

    Getting through tough times requires a resilience plan that incorporates spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical fitness. The First Army Deputy Chaplain is here to help you with tips on staying strong during tough times.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 18:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744662
    VIRIN: 200327-Z-PA067-001
    Filename: DOD_107745217
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Fitness
    First Army
    Chaplain

