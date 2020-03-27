Getting through tough times requires a resilience plan that incorporates spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical fitness. The First Army Deputy Chaplain is here to help you with tips on staying strong during tough times.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 18:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744662
|VIRIN:
|200327-Z-PA067-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745217
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First Army Deputy Chaplain Message to the Force, by MSG Sean McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT