Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Luke AFB Week Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen across Luke AFB work hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while helping fellow Airmen, the community, and the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744654
    VIRIN: 200327-F-CX918-215
    Filename: DOD_107745188
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB Week Update, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    commissary
    Luke AFB
    Luke
    Medical Group
    AFE
    pharmacy
    community
    Airman
    maintainers
    56th Fighter Wing
    aircrew flight equipment
    community help
    MDG
    AMU
    Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT