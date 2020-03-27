Airmen across Luke AFB work hard to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while helping fellow Airmen, the community, and the mission.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744654
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-CX918-215
|Filename:
|DOD_107745188
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Luke AFB Week Update, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT