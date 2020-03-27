I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (I MSB) commanding officer Lt. Col. William Gorsuch and I MSB Sgt. Maj. Jason Booth record a digital message to the Marines training at Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT), Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, on March 27, 2020. The message is designed to motivate MCT Marines by emphasizing career focus and unity in spite of the challenges surrounding COVID-19 and the suspension of public graduations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744644
|VIRIN:
|200327-M-NI401-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745110
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I MSB CO and Sgt Maj address MCT Marines, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
