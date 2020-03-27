Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MSB CO and Sgt Maj address MCT Marines

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (I MSB) commanding officer Lt. Col. William Gorsuch and I MSB Sgt. Maj. Jason Booth record a digital message to the Marines training at Marine Combat Training Battalion (MCT), Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, on March 27, 2020. The message is designed to motivate MCT Marines by emphasizing career focus and unity in spite of the challenges surrounding COVID-19 and the suspension of public graduations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744644
    VIRIN: 200327-M-NI401-001
    Filename: DOD_107745110
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MSB CO and Sgt Maj address MCT Marines, by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCT
    Broll

