This video covers how Joint Base Andrews is dealing with getting medication to their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 17:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744643
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-TO640-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107745048
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19: JBA's Outdoor Pharmacy Procedure, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT