Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19: JBA's Outdoor Pharmacy Procedure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    This video covers how Joint Base Andrews is dealing with getting medication to their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744643
    VIRIN: 200327-F-TO640-001
    Filename: DOD_107745048
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: JBA's Outdoor Pharmacy Procedure, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical Group
    Pharmacy
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    Drive-thur medication

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT