Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TRICARE- Steps to Take If You Are Sick

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Ximena Pereira Canas 

    Military Health System

    If you have been sick, follow these steps to keep yourself and others safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 16:21
    Category:
    Video ID: 744624
    VIRIN: 200320-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_107744924
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE- Steps to Take If You Are Sick, by Ximena Pereira Canas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    health
    tricare
    military
    covid19
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT