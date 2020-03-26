200326-Z-ZR729-3003

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DURHAM, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Time lapse of NHNG soldiers and airmen, activated in response to COVID-19 pandemic, setting up an alternate care site at the Hamel Recreation Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham on March 26.

    TAGS

    New Hampshire National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    New Hampshire National Guard Covid-19

