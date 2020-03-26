Time lapse of NHNG soldiers and airmen, activated in response to COVID-19 pandemic, setting up an alternate care site at the Hamel Recreation Center on the campus of the University of New Hampshire in Durham on March 26.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744618
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-ZR729-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_107744806
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DURHAM, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200326-Z-ZR729-3003, by TSgt Aaron Vezeau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
