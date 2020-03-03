B-Roll: 1-27 IN COEXEVALs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744617" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll: March 2-5



Operation Warrior Shock continues this week with the 1-27 IN Wolfhounds getting after their turn at Company EXEVALs. 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion , 2-14 CAV and 225 Brigade Support Battalion continue to build the team of teams by supporting Wolfhounds in their training. Tough, realistic reps like this training keeps Warrior Soldiers ready to fight tonight!



#tropiclightning #25thid #usarmy #fight2night #csa #readiness

25th Infantry Division - Tropic Lightning