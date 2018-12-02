Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSMR Operations Security

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2018

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Security Officer Brett Laird briefs the OPSEC program for White Sands Missile Range.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2018
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 15:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744615
    VIRIN: 180212-A-UY615-508
    Filename: DOD_107744752
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Briefing
    OPSEC
    Operations Security
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    ATEC
    White Sands Missile Range
    WSMR

