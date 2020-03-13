Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: 1-21 IN Company EXEVALs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAHUKU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    B-Roll: March 9-12

    Operation Warrior Shock continues this week with the 1-21 IN Gimlets getting after their turn at Company EXEVALs. 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-27 IN, 2-14 CAV and 225 Brigade Support Battalion continue to build the team of teams by supporting Wolfhounds in their training. Tough, realistic reps like this training keeps Warrior Soldiers ready to fight tonight!

    #tropiclightning #25thid #usarmy #fight2night #csa #readiness
    25th Infantry Division - Tropic Lightning

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744605
    VIRIN: 200313-A-SX958-722
    Filename: DOD_107744642
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: KAHUKU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1-21 IN Company EXEVALs, by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    leadership
    machine gun
    25th ID
    Pacific
    240b
    Schofield
    m240b
    USARPAC
    Schofield Barracks
    Warriors
    25 ID
    evaluation
    Hawaii
    air assault
    exercise
    readiness
    battle drills
    Tropic Lightning
    small unit tactics
    2 IBCT
    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    2nd Infantry Brigade
    2IBCT
    2nd IBCT
    Indopacific
    platoon movement
    INDOPACOM
    2d Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf Brigade
    2nd Inf BDE
    small unit exercises

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT