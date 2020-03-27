Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Prevention Tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Captain Croyle, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center Public Health Officer, offers tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 14:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744592
    VIRIN: 200327-F-CA439-1001
    Filename: DOD_107744617
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Prevention Tips, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pandemic
    USAF
    WPAFB
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT