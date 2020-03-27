Captain Croyle, a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center Public Health Officer, offers tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 27, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 14:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744592
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-CA439-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744617
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Prevention Tips, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT