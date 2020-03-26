"The most effective way to do it, is to do it." - Amelia Earhart
If you've ever wondered what Special Missions Aviator training looked like, now is your chance to check it out.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744590
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-IY571-615
|Filename:
|DOD_107744606
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Special Missions Aviator Training, by SrA Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT