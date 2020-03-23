Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar Post Office Inspection

    MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Col. Charles B. Dockery, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Cain, sergeant major Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, conduct an inspection at the MCAS Miramar post office to ensure the safety and well being of the Marines who work there. Dockery and Cain carried out this walkthrough following a Marine from the post office being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Marine was properly quarantined and the post office was professionally sanitized before the post office could continue operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 13:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744586
    VIRIN: 200323-M-EH415-297
    Filename: DOD_107744561
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar Post Office Inspection, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Post Office
    MCAS Miramar
    Marines
    B-roll

