    USNS Mercy Arrives in Los Angeles

    PORT OF LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet     

    200327-N-VI515-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 27, 2020) Video package of the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) as it prepares to pull in the Port of Los Angeles March 27. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744582
    VIRIN: 200327-N-VI515-1002
    Filename: DOD_107744447
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PORT OF LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Arrives in Los Angeles, by PO2 Erwin Jacob Miciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Mercy
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    C3F
    USFF
    T-AH-19
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NavyHospitalShipsCOVID19
    MCE-W
    Navy Hospital Ships
    COVID19c

