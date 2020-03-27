Allied airlift delivers medical supplies to Slovakia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

A NATO strategic airlift programme helped deliver urgently needed medical supplies to Slovakia on 25 March 2020. An Antonov AN-124 transport ferried facemasks, surgical gloves, protective suits and other supplies on a nonstop flight that started in Leipzig/Halle airport, Germany, stopped for cargo in Tianjin, China, and landed in Bratislava. The aircraft was chartered under the NATO-managed Strategic Airlift International Solution, or SALIS, which allows any of the nine participating NATO countries access to up to five AN-124s. You can learn more about SALIS here: https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_50107.htm. Footage courtesy of Tactical Camera, Special Operations Forces of the Slovak Armed Forces. It includes video of the AN-124 landing in Bratislava, and an interview with Colonel Marek Banas, commander of the Slovak National Centre of Military Transport.

Teaser

Transcript

THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY TACTICAL CAMERA, SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF THE SLOVAK ARMED FORCES 1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – AN-124 TRANSPORT AIRCRAFT LANDING AND TAXIING IN BRATISLAVA 2. (00:32) WIDE SHOT – AN-124 AIRCRAFT RAMP LOWERING 3. (00:36) TILT SHOT – CARGO BAY OF AN-124 AIRCRAFT FILLED WITH SUPPLIES 4. (00:39) ZOOM OUT – CARGO BAY OF AN-124 AIRCRAFT FILLED WITH SUPPLIES 5. (00:43) WIDE SHOT – SLOVAK ARMY TRUCKS APPROACHING AN-124 AIRCRAFT 6. (00:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – TRUCK BACKING INTO CARGO BAY 7. (01:03) GIMBAL SHOT – SLOVAK SOLDIERS APPROACHING AIRCRAFT 8. (01:09) VARIOUS SHOTS – SLOVAK SOLDIERS LOADING CARGO ONTO TRUCK 9. (01:23) SOUNDBITE (SLOVAK) – COLONEL MAREK BENAS, COMMANDER, NATIONAL CENTRE OF MILITARY TRANSPORT, SLOVAK ARMED FORCES “SALIS strategic airlift transfer, which is contracted by the NATO Support Agency. The Armed Forces have used it since 2004. It currently has nine members, nine Member States. We use this transfer mostly for the international crisis management, for missions, mainly Afghanistan, Iraq.” 10. (01:53) SOUNDBITE (SLOVAK) – COLONEL MAREK BENAS, COMMANDER, NATIONAL CENTRE OF MILITARY TRANSPORT, SLOVAK ARMED FORCES “But I say, we took it as a service for the citizens. So the Armed Forces were very proud and glad that they could provide this strategic transfer for the benefit of the Slovak citizens.” ###