    Package and Cargo Decontamination

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A public service announcement detailing the risk associated with disease transmitted via the surfaces of packages, cargo, and freight during the COVID-19 epidemic. This video demonstrates best practices to prevent the spread of the disease by using decontamination methods and personal protective equipment use.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 10:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 744548
    VIRIN: 200326-Z-QM802-001
    Filename: DOD_107744103
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Package and Cargo Decontamination, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19b

