Package and Cargo Decontamination

A public service announcement detailing the risk associated with disease transmitted via the surfaces of packages, cargo, and freight during the COVID-19 epidemic. This video demonstrates best practices to prevent the spread of the disease by using decontamination methods and personal protective equipment use.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 10:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|744548
|VIRIN:
|200326-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107744103
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
