Barbara Barrett, Secretary of The Air Force, delivers a message to the force on COVID-19 on 26 March, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 10:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|744544
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-LZ012-257
|Filename:
|DOD_107744070
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of The Air Force Barbara Barrett COVID-19 Message, by SSgt Katherine Walters and SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
