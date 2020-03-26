Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC DCG Explains How You Can Support COVID-19 Prevention Measures

    03.26.2020

    Video by Madison Bonzo 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, details how you can help support COVID-19 preventative measures.

    For more information on USACE actions, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csfCKuy5HH8&app=desktop.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 09:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 744536
    VIRIN: 200326-A-RW508-001
    Filename: DOD_107744022
    Length: 00:10:00
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, TRADOC DCG Explains How You Can Support COVID-19 Prevention Measures, by Madison Bonzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Army
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    Pandemic Response
    COVID-19
    #KillTheVirus
    COVID19b
    Lt. Gen. Ted Martin

