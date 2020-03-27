Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Aerial Operations B-Roll

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles training sortie taxis and takeoffs. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 48th Fighter Wing has a critical mission of delivering combat air power when called upon that must continue

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744529
    VIRIN: 200327-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_107743924
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Aerial Operations B-Roll, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    Covid19a

