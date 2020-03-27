Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment unit performs routine maintenance. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 48th Fighter Wing has a critical mission of delivering combat air power when called upon that must continue
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 08:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744527
|VIRIN:
|200327-F-HA846-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743912
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, 48th Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment B-Roll, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
