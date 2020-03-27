Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    48th Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikayla Whiteley 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment unit performs routine maintenance. Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, the 48th Fighter Wing has a critical mission of delivering combat air power when called upon that must continue

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 08:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744527
    VIRIN: 200327-F-HA846-001
    Filename: DOD_107743912
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Aerospace Ground Equipment B-Roll, by A1C Mikayla Whiteley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Royal Air Force Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    United States Air Force in Europe & Air Forces Africa
    Covid19a

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT