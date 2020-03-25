Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roberto Provenzano, HAP Livorno 25MAR20

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Roberto Provenzano, Movement Control Office Livorno member, 29th Transportation Battalion, discusses his role in COVID-19 medical supply shipment from HAP Livorno to the hard-hit region of Lombardy. (English and Italian)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 07:12
    Category: Interviews
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roberto Provenzano, HAP Livorno 25MAR20, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian Assistance
    Livorno
    USAGItalyvsCOVID
    COVID19eucom
    Lombardy

