    31CES stays adaptable

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 31st CES enable the 31st Fighter Wing mission by providing forces such as fire, explosive ordnance, and emergency management forces; unaccompanied and family housing facilities and programs; asset optimization; and environmental security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 07:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744524
    VIRIN: 200325-F-RA696-562
    Filename: DOD_107743883
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31CES stays adaptable, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID19EUCOM
    Covid19a

