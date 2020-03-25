Airmen from the 31st CES enable the 31st Fighter Wing mission by providing forces such as fire, explosive ordnance, and emergency management forces; unaccompanied and family housing facilities and programs; asset optimization; and environmental security.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 07:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744524
|VIRIN:
|200325-F-RA696-562
|Filename:
|DOD_107743883
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31CES stays adaptable, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
