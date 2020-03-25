Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniela Badalassi - HAP Livorno 25MAR2020

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Daniela Badalassi, Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno's Lead Warehouseman, discusses his role in sending medical supplies to the Lombardy region for COVID-19 support.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 06:43
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    COVID19
    USAGItalyvsCOVID
    COVID19EUCOM
    Lombardy

