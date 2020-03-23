Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command surgeon and the "3Ds" to reduce the spread of COVID-19

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    03.23.2020

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor , command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, talks about practicing the '3Ds' (Distance, Disinfection and Deliberate decision making) to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable populations.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 07:25
