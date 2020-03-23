Col. Jonathan “Craig” Taylor , command surgeon for U.S. Africa Command, talks about practicing the '3Ds' (Distance, Disinfection and Deliberate decision making) to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect vulnerable populations.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 07:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|744519
|VIRIN:
|200323-O-CQ961-830
|Filename:
|DOD_107743877
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Command surgeon and the "3Ds" to reduce the spread of COVID-19, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
