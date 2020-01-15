U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Battery, Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a notional fire mission at the Weiden Maneuver Rights Area, Weiden, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 05:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744515
|VIRIN:
|200115-A-XV631-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743858
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Mission, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT