    Fire Mission

    BY, GERMANY

    01.15.2020

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Battery, Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a notional fire mission at the Weiden Maneuver Rights Area, Weiden, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 05:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744515
    VIRIN: 200115-A-XV631-0001
    Filename: DOD_107743858
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: BY, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Mission, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    7th Army Training Command

