    HAP Livorno delivers medical supplies to hard-hit Italy

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.25.2020

    Video by Maj. Brian Andries 

    U.S. Army Africa

    Janine Wick, Program Manager at Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno, and Daniele Badalassi, HAP Livorno Lead Warehouseman, explains the efforts taken to deliver medical supplies to the Lombardy region.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 04:57
    Italy
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COVID-19
    USAGItalyvsCOVID
    COVID19EUCOM
    HAP Livorno
    Lombardy

