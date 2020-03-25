Janine Wick, Program Manager at Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno, and Daniele Badalassi, HAP Livorno Lead Warehouseman, explains the efforts taken to deliver medical supplies to the Lombardy region.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2020 04:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|744512
|VIRIN:
|200325-A-MG761-016
|Filename:
|DOD_107743837
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HAP Livorno delivers medical supplies to hard-hit Italy, by MAJ Brian Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT