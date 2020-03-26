U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire the Army’s new M17 pistol during a qualification range at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rolyn Kropf)
This work, RES 2CR M17 Pistol Qualification Range, by SPC Rolyn Kropf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
