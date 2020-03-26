Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RES 2CR M17 Pistol Qualification Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. Rolyn Kropf 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire the Army’s new M17 pistol during a qualification range at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 26, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rolyn Kropf)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744511
    VIRIN: 200326-A-OR174-0007
    Filename: DOD_107743836
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RES 2CR M17 Pistol Qualification Range, by SPC Rolyn Kropf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2D Cavalry
    SIG Sauer
    USARUER
    StrongEurope
    XM17
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    TrainToWin

