    Be a Good Neighbor PSA video 2

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Trying to get a good night's sleep? That's hard to do with noisy neighbors! Remember to be respectful and keep your noise to a minimum.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 03:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 744509
    VIRIN: 200327-F-ZF730-131
    Filename: DOD_107743812
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Noise Complaint
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

