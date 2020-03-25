Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Remember to Eat Healthy on USAG Daegu

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2020

    Video by Spc. Hayden Hallman 

    20th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll of a video to remind community members to eat healthy on USAG Daegu amid current travel restrictions off post due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. In an interview with Ana Wolf-Carrizo, the USFK area IV dietitian, she gives tips on how to enhance one's diet. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Kcpl. Sunghyeon Bae)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.27.2020 03:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744508
    VIRIN: 200325-A-NY675-1002
    Filename: DOD_107743810
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Remember to Eat Healthy on USAG Daegu, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    US Army
    Army
    Army Material Command
    hqamc
    COVID-19
    COVID
    target_news_asiapacific

