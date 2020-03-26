The 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, deployed today to New York as part of the US Army’s support to the COVID crisis. The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability. They are well trained, well led, and well equipped, and the 300 plus Soldiers that make up the unit are absolute professionals.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 23:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744500
|VIRIN:
|020326-A-WN263-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743564
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 531st Hospital Center B-Roll, by SGT Fletcher King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
