351st Hospital Center B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/744500" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, deployed today to New York as part of the US Army’s support to the COVID crisis. The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability. They are well trained, well led, and well equipped, and the 300 plus Soldiers that make up the unit are absolute professionals.