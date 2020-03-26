Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    531st Hospital Center deploy to New York state to support civil authorities with COVID-19 response

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Fletcher King 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 531st Hospital Center, based at Fort Campbell, deployed today to New York as part of the US Army’s support to the COVID crisis. The 531st provides a wide array of medical capability including emergency medicine and surgical capability. They are well trained, well led, and well equipped, and the 300 plus Soldiers that make up the unit are absolute professionals.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 20:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 531st Hospital Center deploy to New York state to support civil authorities with COVID-19 response, by SGT Fletcher King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT