    USS Ramage (DDG 61) Return to Homport

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua M Tolbert 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    200326-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 26, 2020) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) returns from a deployment to Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 26, 2020. Ramage returned to Naval Station Norfolk after the successful conclusion of a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 19:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744481
    VIRIN: 200326-N-NX690-1001
    Filename: DOD_107743338
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ramage (DDG 61) Return to Homport, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arleigh Burke-class
    guided-missile destroyer
    Arleigh Burke
    2nd Fleet
    Second Fleet
    DDG
    destroyer
    USN
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Second Fleet
    C2F
    Ramage
    DDG 61

