200326-N-NX690-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 26, 2020) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) returns from a deployment to Naval Station Norfolk, Va. March 26, 2020. Ramage returned to Naval Station Norfolk after the successful conclusion of a seven-month deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua M. Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 19:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744481
|VIRIN:
|200326-N-NX690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743338
|Length:
|00:09:51
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ramage (DDG 61) Return to Homport, by PO2 Joshua M Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
