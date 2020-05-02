2CR Soldiers share advice on how to become rangers

Ranger graduates, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sam Kolling, Spc. Garrett Anderson and Sgt. James Zerebiny, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, provide helpful insight for prospective ranger school students in Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 5, 2020. They shared tips on how they prepared, how ranger school shaped their Army careers and how to have the right mindset for success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)
