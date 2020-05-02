Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers share advice on how to become rangers

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Ranger graduates, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sam Kolling, Spc. Garrett Anderson and Sgt. James Zerebiny, assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment, provide helpful insight for prospective ranger school students in Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 5, 2020. They shared tips on how they prepared, how ranger school shaped their Army careers and how to have the right mindset for success. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. LaShic Patterson)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 744480
    VIRIN: 200226-A-YM380-1002
    Filename: DOD_107743336
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
