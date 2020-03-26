Service members from Tucson, Arizona assists with packing and delivering groceries March 26, 2020. This week the Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores and food banks with their diverse logistical needs during this state of emergency response to COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2020 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|744478
|VIRIN:
|200326-A-MN506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107743290
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, by SPC John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
