    Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Spc. John Randall 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members from Tucson, Arizona assists with packing and delivering groceries March 26, 2020. This week the Guard will activate more than 700 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support grocery stores and food banks with their diverse logistical needs during this state of emergency response to COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 744478
    VIRIN: 200326-A-MN506-1001
    Filename: DOD_107743290
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
