    Sun's Out Guns Out

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a pistol range at Camp Pendleton, California on March 25, 2020. Conducting regular training allows infantry units to maintain readiness throughout the 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.26.2020 18:58
    Category:
    Video ID: 744468
    VIRIN: 200325-M-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_107743236
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    1st Marine Division
    1/4
    Beretta M9

